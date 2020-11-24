Karnataka HC asks DGCA to take a stand on elevated Metro line at Jakkur

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to place on record a book published by it with details of all the airports in India, in particular, the Jakkur Aerodrome. The court passed this direction while hearing a PIL challenging the proposed elevated metro line on the western side of the aerodrome.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing a PIL that contended that the proposed metro work was in contravention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) Rules, 2015.

The court directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take a clear stand as to whether the proposed metro line work would violate the rules. The court also asked other respondents in the PIL to submit a statement of objections within three weeks.

The PIL, filed by city advocate Ajoy Kumar Patil, claimed that the proposed metro line and the retaining wall fall within a distance of 60 meters of the runway strip and there is a statutory prohibition against putting up any construction as it is a declared ‘No Construction/Obstruction Zone’.

The petitioner had contended that the runway strip fell in clause 1.1.3 of Schedule I to the rules.