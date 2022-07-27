Karnataka HC directs BBMP to take independent decision on Ejipura flyover

The High Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL contending delay in completion of Ejipura flyover and directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take an independent decision after sorting out differences with project proponent Simplex Infrastructure Limited.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe has directed the BBMP to hold a meeting with the company within one week to sort out the differences. It was informed to the court that Simplex Infrastructure Limited has expressed its willingness to complete the project within a time limit of nine months from the date it is permitted to resume the construction. The court directed the BBMP to take an independent decision within two weeks after giving an opportunity to Simplex Infrastructure Limited.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the BBMP also undertook to withdraw the FIR registered against the company for misappropriation. On February 17, 2022, the high court had directed the BBMP to initiate criminal proceedings against the company for misappropriation of funds as well as to cancel the contract. This order was passed in view of the fact that the company had remained unrepresented in the proceeding. Subsequently, the company had filed an affidavit with an undertaking to complete the construction of the flyover.

The PIL filed by one Adinarayan Shetty, a senior citizen and a resident of Koramangala 5th Block, contended that the delay in completing the 2.5 km flyover between Ejipura junction and Kendriya Sadan has caused huge loss. The construction was to be completed on or before November 4, 2019.