Karnataka HC dismisses BBMP’s appeal against Mysuru Road skywalk

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the BBMP’s challenge of a single bench order allowing construction of the skywalk linking the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Stand and Ramani Timber Mark.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale declined to entertain the appeal observing that the civic agency cannot blow ‘hot and cold’ over the matter.

The June 17, 2022 single bench order over a petition filed by Shakthi Developers Private Limited was in favour of the company.

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared the tender in favour of Shakti Developers in 2016, it subsequently passed orders to cancel the contract and forfeit bank guarantees in 2019 and 2020 due to several reasons.

The single judge bench had disposed of the petition directing that the work of installation should not be obstructed/objected by any agency of the state. The petitioner was also directed to complete the project in four months.

In its appeal, the BBMP claimed that since there is a skywalk near the Gali Anjaneya temple, there is no requirement for another skywalk. However, the division bench observed that BBMP’s appeal tantamounted to a ‘somersault’.

The bench noted that as per the records, it was the BBMP that mooted the idea of installing two skywalks in the vicinity. The court noted that about 80 per cent of the work has been completed.

The bench pointed out that in view of being one of the busiest roads in the city, the skywalk would help passengers reach the bus stand.

The tender for the work was invited in December 2016 on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis for a period of 30 years. Though the ground-breaking ceremony was held in March 2018, there were a series of objections raised by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which halted the construction.

Subsequently, on December 23, 2019, and January 7, 2020, the BBMP passed orders cancelling the contract.