K'taka HC issues SOP for Bengaluru Urban, Rural courts

Karnataka HC issues SOP for Bengaluru Urban, Rural courts

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2021, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 02:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka High Court has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts’ judiciary till May 22, stating that recording of evidence in all civil and criminal cases in the courts will be made only via video-conferencing.

The SOP has stated that it will be open for the courts to record evidence by physically calling the witnesses only in those criminal cases where there is a time-bound schedule fixed for disposal by the Supreme Court or by the High Court. The remand court set up at Gurunanak Bhavan will start functioning from April 29.

Apart from other guidelines, the High Court has requested the district courts and trial courts not to pass any adverse orders on the ground of the absence of advocates and the accused on bail.

The principal district judges have been asked to identify separate vacant court halls for the purpose of receiving or remand of the accused. They have also been asked to request the bar associations not to hold elections till the end of May 2021.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

 