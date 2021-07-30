Karnataka HC notice to govt, BBMP over delay in Koramangala flyover construction

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered a notice to the state government and the BBMP in response to a PIL with regard to the construction of the Ejipura flyover.

The 2.5-km flyover between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadhan in Koramangala was to open in 2019.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing a PIL filed by Koramangala resident Adinarayan Shetty. The senior citizen said the construction of the flyover has been stopped abruptly.

The construction was to be completed on or before November 4, 2019. However, so far, only 50% of the work has been completed, the petition said.

The project was initiated under the JNNURM scheme with a shared financing pattern comprising the central government (35%), state government (15%) and the BBMP (50%).

The petition said that the tender for the project was invited in 2014 with an approximate cost of Rs 158 crore and was to be completed within a period of 30 months. The tender was awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Limited on May 4, 2017.

Though the date of completion was November 4, 2019, the construction has been stalled. The bench has directed the BBMP commissioner to file a statement of objections setting out the outer limit within which the construction will be completed by August 30.