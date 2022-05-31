Karnataka HC orders reinvestigation into criminal case due to shoddy probe

BENGALURU, DHNS: The High Court has observed that it is high time the head of the police department sets the house in order by appropriately dealing with the investigating officers. Pointing to the shoddy investigation by the Viveknagar police in a criminal case registered by a wife against her husband, Justice M Nagaprasanna has directed reinvestigation by a different investigating officer.

The complaint was filed by the wife under IPC Sections 498A (subjecting to cruelty), 377 (unnatural sex) and Sections 66E and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. However, the police filed the chargesheet referring only to the offence under Section 498A.

The couple had fallen in love at an IIT campus in 2013, where they had enrolled to pursue PhD. The marriage was solemnised in Bengaluru in June 2015 and soon the wife made allegations that she was violently, sexually abused by the husband. When unnatural, sexual abuse continued, she left her in-law’s house and reached her parent’s house at Raipur in September 2015.

She filed the complaint after the husband forwarded her obscene pictures to her father’s Facebook account and also to two of her friends. The complaint was forwarded to Viveknagar police station in Bengaluru. Both the husband and the wife moved the High Court. While the husband sought quashing the chargesheet, the wife prayed for a further probe.

The court noted that though the crime, based on a complaint with graphic details, was registered for all the offences, a shoddy investigation led to the filing of a chargesheet only for an offence under IPC Section 498A. The court allowed the petition filed by the wife and directed the commissioner to assign further investigation to a different officer and submit the report before the trial court within two months.

“Therefore, this becomes a classic case where the investigation has been so shoddy that a further investigation into the matter is needed. In view of the preceding analysis, it also becomes a case where the head of the department, either the state or the commissioner of police should take stock of such shoddy investigations by investigating officers, who either lack competence or deliberately indulge in such investigations. It is high time the head of the department sets its house in order, by appropriately dealing with such investigating officers on the departmental side,” the court said.