Karnataka HC registers suo motu PIL over web hosting of details of BDA layouts

The high court has said that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has to web-host all the details of the layouts formed by it in a phased manner.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe has directed the registry to register the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL).

The matter pertaining to the requirement of web hosting the details of the layouts was part of the directions in the judgment by a single-judge bench.

The BDA challenged this order in an appeal contending that the single judge has travelled beyond the scope of the writ petition while issuing directions.

“It is needless to state that the BDA comes under the realm of the Right to Information Act, 2005. Therefore, the BDA is required to maintain transparency in its functioning and web-host all the details of the layouts formed by it. However, the details which are contained in paragraph 6 of the order in respect of various layouts formed by BDA have to be done in a phased manner,” the bench said.

The court directed the BDA to web-host details with regard to Arkavathy Layout by taking assistance of the Principal Secretary, E-Governance Department, as well as other departments.

The information to be webhosted must include total extent of land notified in preliminary and final notifications (all with village map/ Google Map/ RMP), possession taken, lands denotified, lands handed over to engineering department, total number of sites formed, total number of corner sites, compensation paid to landowners, litigation details, number of stray sites auctioned, allotment/re-allotment of sites, seniority of applicants etc.

Meanwhile, the division bench modified one of the directions of the single bench dated May 31, 2022 pertaining to the auction of corner sites.

The bench has permitted the BDA to auction any sites, including corner sites at the Arkavathy Layout.

This is subject to reserving three sites to the petitioners.