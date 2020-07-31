Karnataka HC slams govt for delay in appointing Covid-19 expert panels

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday came down heavily on the state government for not coming up with the names of eminent persons as members of the medical expert committees appointed to inspect Covid-19 hospitals. The committees were formed as per the directions issued by the Supreme Court on

June 19.

A division bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M I Arun said that the situation indicates that the state machinery has broken down.

“It only indicates that the state is shedding crocodile tears. We do hope the state will wake up from slumber and take immediate corrective steps to comply with the order of the apex court in its letter and spirit which would contain the spread of Covid-19,” the bench

said.

"... In fact, the committees constituted at the BBMP level as well as at the district level do not indicate the names of NGOs or eminent personalities. Their presence would have added value,’’ the bench observed.

The bench asked the state government to take corrective steps.