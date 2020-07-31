HC slams govt for delay in forming COVID expert panels

Karnataka HC slams govt for delay in appointing Covid-19 expert panels

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 03:33 ist
High Court of Karnataka

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday came down heavily on the state government for not coming up with the names of eminent persons as members of the medical expert committees appointed to inspect Covid-19 hospitals. The committees were formed as per the directions issued by the Supreme Court on
June 19.

A division bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M I Arun said that the situation indicates that the state machinery has broken down. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“It only indicates that the state is shedding crocodile tears. We do hope the state will wake up from slumber and take immediate corrective steps to comply with the order of the apex court in its letter and spirit which would contain the spread of Covid-19,” the bench
said.

"... In fact, the committees constituted at the BBMP level as well as at the district level do not indicate the names of NGOs or eminent personalities. Their presence would have added value,’’ the bench observed.

The bench asked the state government to take corrective steps.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 