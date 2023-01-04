K'taka HC stays 5% cap on service fee for online autos

Karnataka HC stays 5% cap on service fee for online autorickshaw-hailing

The notification issued on November 25, 2022 was challenged by the aggregators Ola and Uber

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 20:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed the Transport Department notification, fixing a cap of 5 per cent on service charge collected by online aggregators for autorickshaw-hailing.

The notification issued on November 25, 2022 was challenged by the aggregators Ola and Uber.

The earlier notification derecognising such service was challenged too.

The new notification came up after the intervention of the High Court, directing all stakeholders' views should be considered. Till then, the court allowed the aggregators to collect 10 per cent as service fee.

The aggregators said they were incurring loss even if they collect 10 per cent and cited the Central government that approved a service fee of 20 per cent.

After issuing the stay today, Justice CM Poonacha said the court would hear out petition along with the main petition regarding the aggregator licence for such autorickshaw-hailing.

