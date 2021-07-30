Karnataka HC stays tree felling for Suranjan Das Road underpass, directs field inspection

No more trees can be felled for constructing an underpass at Suranjan Das Road, East Bengaluru, unless a tree expert committee carries out an actual field inspection and submits a report, the high court said on Thursday.

The underpass is part of a signal-free corridor being constructed from Command Hospital to Hope Farm.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka censured the committee for allowing tree-felling by relying on a non-existing field inspection report.

“The very object of establishing a tree expert committee was to ensure that experts in the field deal with applications made to the tree officer for felling of trees. After making a field inspection, it is the duty of the tree expert committee firstly to ascertain whether any tree which is sought to be felled can be saved without affecting the project.

Even the said exercise has not been conducted by the tree expert committee,” the bench said.

The committee had issued an official memorandum on December 18, 2020, allowing the BBMP to fell 25 trees, translocate seven and retain 16.

One Swathi Damodar moved the court challenging the memorandum. Her counsel contended that the committee had acted in a mechanical manner without applying its mind.

The court has now directed the committee to redo the entire exercise under the terms of its directions and submit a fresh report to the tree officer.

The court made it clear that any tree-felling for the project can resume only after the report and an official memorandum are submitted for its perusal.