Karnataka HC takes cognisance of Bengaluru metro pillar collapse, sinkhole

The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceeding, taking cognisance of the metro pillar collapse and a sinkhole that appeared on Brigade Road.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed orders for registration of the proceedings and to add BMRCL, BBMP and concerned contractors as party respondents.

“These news items prompted us to take cognisance of the incident referred to wherein there is an unfortunate death of a lady and toddler son and the condition of the roads. The issue raises concern and question for the public at large namely what are the safety measures prescribed for such work,” the bench said.

The court also said there is concern as to whether any safety measures are part of the tender document or contract agreement and if such safety measures are not part of the tender, whether any attempt is made to set up certain safety measures by way of government order or notification.