Karnataka health minister Sudhakar worried over Covid-19 situation in districts, says Bengaluru will be fine

While confident that the Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru will be under control in the next two to three weeks, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government is worried about the other parts of the state.

On the drastic fall in cases in Bengaluru regardless of the testing numbers, Sudhakar said: “Capital cities, due to a high density of population, have always faced the toughest challenges. But, as you have seen, the lockdown scenario is helping us just like in Mumbai. We are hoping that the situation will be under control in Bengaluru in the next two to three weeks. But we are worried about the situation in the rest of the state.”

Following three consecutive days of falling numbers, Bengaluru on Wednesday reported 16,286 cases.

Sudhakar said the government is working hard to strengthen infrastructure at the taluk-level hospitals. “They are equipped with ventilators for emergency treatment. Each taluk hospital was given six ventilators that will be installed in the next three days. This apart, we have also completed recruiting 2,480 doctors, including 780 anesthesia physicians.”