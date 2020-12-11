Karnataka High Court seeks report on manual scavenging

The Karnataka High Court has passed a detailed interim order with regard to the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The court has directed the state government to place on record the details, including the status of the cases registered and a comprehensive data about the survey of insanitary latrines in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order on the PILs filed by All India Council of Trade Unions and High Court Legal Services Committee seeking implementation of the provisions of the Act and Rules. It was submitted before the court that as per the data with the Union government, there are 53.15 lakh insanitary latrines in the state. “This is one indication showing the failure on the part of the concerned local authorities and the state government to implement the provisions of the law in its letter and spirit,” the bench said.

The court said that there cannot be effective implementation of the Act unless penal provisions are properly invoked. “There are hardly any prosecutions for the offence punishable under the Manual Scavengers Act. At least no such data is on record. In fact, under Section 22, it is provided that notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, every offence under the said Act is cognizable and non-bailable,” the bench said.

The state government has been directed to place on record the details about the FIRs, status of the cases, data pertaining to survey of insanitary latrines, details about the conversion/demolition of insanitary latrines, details about the state and district-level survey committees along with a report regarding the compliance with the Rules and orders of the Supreme Court.

The court also directed the state government to place on record the compliance of the decisions taken in a meeting held on February 23, 2018, under the chairmanship of the then additional chief secretary. “Nothing is placed on record to show that any of the decisions taken in the said meeting were implemented. The state government must place on record the documents showing implementation of the said decisions,” the court said.