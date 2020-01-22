Karnataka High Court stays eviction of illegal immigrants in Bengaluru

Giving a respite to hundreds of citizens claiming to be ‘illegal immigrants’ from Bangladesh and evicted from various parts of Eastern Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay over the demolition drive carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Police.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the forceful eviction of thousands of people at Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabeesanahalli, Kundalahalli and Bellandur, the High Court bench not only issued a temporary stay over the demolition but also directed the BBMP officials and Bangalore City Police to submit a detailed report explaining the grounds and the rules under which the demolition was carried out.