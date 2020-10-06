Karnataka High Court wants to know: How many public toilets in Bengaluru?

The Karnataka High Court has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit if the city has an adequate number of public toilets.

The direction comes after a PIL alleged that the state government, and especially the BBMP, has failed to comply with the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act in providing hygienic public toilets.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to the state government and BBMP on a PIL filed by Bengaluru-based NGO Letzkit in the matter.

The petition said the inaction of civic agencies in providing hygienic public toilets has affected the citizens’ fundamental rights.

Section 245 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act stipulates that the BBMP should provide an adequate number of public toilets and maintain them.

However, Bengaluru does not have 50% of the toilets required as per the guidelines, said the petition, while also submitting reports of the NGO on the status of public toilets.

Public privies for women

The court asked the BBMP to submit if it undertook any exercise to know the number of public toilets required in the city. It also asked the civic body to submit public privies for women.

The BBMP has been asked to submit an affidavit regarding compliance with Sections 248 and 249 of the KMC Act, providing privies to labourers in markets and such public places.

The bench observed that the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are obliged to ensure public privies. It directed the state government to issue necessary directions to the ULBs in the matter.