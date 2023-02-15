Karnataka Lokayukta to hold BDA grievance meet on Wed

Karnataka Lokayukta to hold BDA grievance meet on Feb 16

The public can lodge their complaints and mention deficiencies in the system during the meeting

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 15 2023, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 03:39 ist
BDA office. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Lokayukta, which recently raided the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office, will host a public grievance redressal meeting at the office premises on Wednesday.

The public can lodge their complaints and mention deficiencies in the system during the meeting, which will be held at 3 pm at the BDA head office.

The meeting comes in the wake of multiple complaints of maladministration and corruption within the BDA.

Karnataka News
BDA

