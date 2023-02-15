Karnataka Lokayukta to hold BDA grievance meet on Feb 16

The Karnataka Lokayukta, which recently raided the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office, will host a public grievance redressal meeting at the office premises on Wednesday.
The public can lodge their complaints and mention deficiencies in the system during the meeting, which will be held at 3 pm at the BDA head office.
The meeting comes in the wake of multiple complaints of maladministration and corruption within the BDA.
