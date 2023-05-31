Bellandur lake restoration to be completed by Dec 2024

Karnataka Minister sets December 2024 deadline for restoration of Bellandur lake

The minister visited the lake, which hit national and international headlines after it caught fire in 2015 and 2017, to understand the latest station on the ground

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 13:50 ist
Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday asked officials to explain the reason for the delay in stopping sewage from entering Bellandur and warned against laxity in following the NGT order. 

The minister visited the lake, which hit national and international headlines after it caught fire in 2015 and 2017, to understand the latest station on the ground.

Also Read: NGT notice to BBMP over park, pool on Vrishabhavathi stream

"The lake has been in the news due to pollution. That needs to change. The NGT has issued clear orders to clean up the lake and remove the silt but only half the work has been completed. I have been told that the network of sewage treatment plants (STP) required to prevent waste water inflow to the lake will be completed in 2024. Any more delay in the restoration of the lake is unacceptable," he said. 

Khandre also expressed displeasure over officials failing to provide the day's report on water quality and asked for a detailed report on the same. "Of the 490 industries in the Bellandur lake catchment area, several have not installed treatment plants. Officials have imposed penalties of crores of rupees and they will continue to do that. Any violation of the rules should be booked. Officiala who fail to act will face action," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bellandur Lake
Eshwar Khandre
Lakes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 