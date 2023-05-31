Karnataka Minister sets December 2024 deadline for restoration of Bellandur lake

Karnataka's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday asked officials to explain the reason for the delay in stopping sewage from entering Bellandur and warned against laxity in following the NGT order.

The minister visited the lake, which hit national and international headlines after it caught fire in 2015 and 2017, to understand the latest station on the ground.

"The lake has been in the news due to pollution. That needs to change. The NGT has issued clear orders to clean up the lake and remove the silt but only half the work has been completed. I have been told that the network of sewage treatment plants (STP) required to prevent waste water inflow to the lake will be completed in 2024. Any more delay in the restoration of the lake is unacceptable," he said.

Khandre also expressed displeasure over officials failing to provide the day's report on water quality and asked for a detailed report on the same. "Of the 490 industries in the Bellandur lake catchment area, several have not installed treatment plants. Officials have imposed penalties of crores of rupees and they will continue to do that. Any violation of the rules should be booked. Officiala who fail to act will face action," he said.