Karnataka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

A new member was added to the zebra club in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) as Kaveri, the mare brought from Israel, gave birth to a healthy foal on Friday.

Kaveri and her stallion mate Bharat were brought from Israel along with another pair back in 2004. The nine-year-old mare gave birth to her fifth foal at 4.30 am. With this, the total number of zebras has gone up to six.

"The sex of the foal is not determined because we don't want to disturb them for a week. The mother and child are doing fine now and will be under observation," an official said.

BBP Executive Director Sunil Panwar said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the best care is provided to the mother and the foal, including a partition within the enclosure to provide privacy and safety.

Zebras have a gestation period of 12 to 13 months and the foal has brown stripes which will eventually become black.