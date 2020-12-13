Karnataka pvt school teachers to stage protest rally on Dec 16 demanding economic stimulus

Thousands of private school teachers from various parts of the state will take out a massive protest rally in the city on December 16, demanding economic stimulus from the Karnataka government.

The teachers, led by the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), have demanded that the government consider them as Covid warriors and include them in the first list to receive the free vaccine.

The rally will start from Maurya Circle and culminate at Freedom Park.

“The state government must provide us with ration kits, honorarium and separate insurance benefits, besides clearing all the pending arrears to the private schools.

"About 95% of the private schools in Karnataka are facing a severe crisis due to the Covid-19-induced pandemic and we tried several times to draw the attention of the government to our problems. But our efforts went in vain. Now, we have no alternative but to protest in Bengaluru," said D Shashikumar, general secretary of the association.