Karnataka records 55 new Covid cases, zero deaths

Karnataka registered 55 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,46,176 in the state. The Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 46 cases.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.52%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,057. As many as 62 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,639. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,438.

A total of 10,423 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far stands at 6,57,24,871.

As many as 95,783 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,51,60,780.

