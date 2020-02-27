Karnataka reports two deaths due to H1N1 flu

Days after IT company SAP shut its offices because of two of its employees contracting H1N1, Karnataka saw two deaths caused by the virus -- one from Davanagere this month and another from Tumkur in January.

Seven more cases of H1N1 were found in Davanagere.

Within BBMP limits, 72 cases were found to be positive for the virus. In Bangalore Urban, 22 cases and in Bangalore Rural seven cases were found.

Also read — Two SAP employees tested positive for H1N1 virus in Bengaluru; offices closed temporarily

Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Narayana Health, in a statement said, "H1N1 is an airborne disease. A contagious disease, it is spread when a person who has the condition coughs or sneezes and releases the virus along with their saliva into the air or the surroundings." Anyone who comes in contact with these drops or touches a surface or objects wherein the drops have landed can catch H1N1. "Though there is no significant rise in the cases of H1N1 currently, it is always advisable to take necessary precautions. Some of the precautionary measures that can help in preventing the attack of H1N1 are staying hydrated and ensuring good hand hygiene," he said.

Wearing a mask whenever one goes out in crowded areas, washing hands and following a healthy, as well as a nutritious diet, will also help in reducing the chances of being infected with the condition, he said.

A few days back, when SAP had closed its offices, Dr Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare, had said that H1N1 cases reported this year are less when compared to last year and there is no outbreak as such. "It is a self-limiting disease and only a few cases may have complications," he had said.