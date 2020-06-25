Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka dismisses speculations, says no plans for coronavirus lockdown in Bengaluru

Revenue Minister R Ashoka dismissed reports of possible lockdown in Bengaluru on Thursday, speaking after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with cabinet ministers and senior officials regarding the Covid-19 situation in the state.

"There is no lockdown in Bengaluru," he said. There will only be containment zones in the city and regions where a large number of cases are reported are sealed down, he said. Measures are also being taken in such regions to retain normalcy, Ashoka said.

He said that the government has also taken steps to ensure that half of the 10,000 beds in medical colleges and hospitals in Bengaluru are set aside for Covid-19. Instructions have been sent to such hospitals and colleges via the Medical Education Department.

In order to ensure bed availability for patients, IAS officer Tushar Girinath has been deputed for the purpose. A real-time bed availability dashboard will come up to assist patients, Ashoka said.

On-demand by opposition MLAs to implement lockdown, he said that many people had varied opinions regarding the same. However, most of the day-wage labourers who were affected by the lockdown do not want another lockdown as it will hit their livelihood, he said.

He said that under new guidelines only patients from Maharastra will be put under institutional quarantine. While the same conditions were applicable to returnees from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, now they will only have to undergo home quarantine.