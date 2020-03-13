Karnataka senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away

Senior IPS officer K S R Charan Reddy passed away on Friday.

He was suffering from a long illness and died around 8.30 am, he was 54 years old. He is survived by his wife Gayatri Reddy, daughter Lasya Reddy and son Panil Reddy. His body is kept for public view at his residence in Dollars Colony, RMV Layout second Phase 14th Cross.

The last rites would be conducted at his native Gollapalli in Chittoor district on Saturday. Reddy was born in 1966 and joined the service in 1993. He worked in Mandya, Bijapur, Gadag, Chamarajnagar as Superintendent of Police and five years he worked in CBI.

Reddy also worked in a special investigation team in Lokayukta and upright officer and he also worked in police training division, as an IGP in internal security division and as Additional Commissioner of Police (West) in the Bengaluru city. At present, he was working as ADGP in CID. Sources said he was not well for the past 10 years. He died on Friday at Mahaveer Jain Hospital.