Karnataka SSLC 2022 exam results announced: Girls outperform boys again, pass percentage at 85.63%

This year, 145 students have scored 100%

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 13:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The results of the Karnataka SSLC 2022 examinations have been announced and as many as 85.63 per cent of the students have cleared the exams.

This is the highest pass percentage in the last 10 years, said the state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh while addressing a press conference after releasing the results in Bengaluru today.

Students can check their SSLC exam results at www.sslc.karnataka.gov.in. 

The results will also be announced at schools today afternoon. 

Of the 8,53,436 total candidates who appeared for the exam, 7,30,881 passed. During 2019-20, the pass percentage was 72.42 per cent. 

Keeping the trend alive the girls fared better than boys this year too. The pass percentage for boys stood at 81.3 per cent, while for girls it was 90.29 per cent. 

This year, 145 students have scored 625/625 and it is first time in the history of the SSLC board that these many students secured 100 per cent marks. 

Check out DH's latest videos

