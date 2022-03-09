Karnataka to hold Lok Adalat on March 12

A Lok Adalat will be held on March 12, 2022 in all court premises in the state, both through virtual and physical mode.
A release from Karnataka State Legal Services Authority requested the general public interested in resolving their pending disputes to approach the nearest taluk/district legal services committees. For cases pending in High Court benches at Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Dharwad, the litigants may approach the High Court Legal Services Committee. Visit www.kslsa.kar.nic.in
