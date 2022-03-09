Karnataka to hold Lok Adalat on March 12

Karnataka to hold Lok Adalat on March 12

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 00:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A Lok Adalat will be held on March 12, 2022 in all court premises in the state, both through virtual and physical mode.

A release from Karnataka State Legal Services Authority requested the general public interested in resolving their pending disputes to approach the nearest taluk/district legal services committees. For cases pending in High Court benches at Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Dharwad, the litigants may approach the High Court Legal Services Committee. Visit www.kslsa.kar.nic.in

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lok Adalat
Karnataka
Judiciary

What's Brewing

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 