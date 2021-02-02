Karnataka transport corporation workers warn of strike if promises not fulfilled on time

KSRTC workers warn of strike if promises not fulfilled

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2021, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 16:02 ist
Workers of the four transport corporations had gone on strike for four days from December 10, bringing to halt the bus services across the state. Credit: DH File Photo

The association of workers in the four road transport corporations, which had brought bus services to halt two months ago in protest against several issues, warned that the Karnataka government will face a similar scale of protest if the promises are not fulfilled in a time-bound manner. 

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the state government had agreed to fulfil nine of the 10 demands made by the transport workers but has delivered none. Urging the government not to ignore their demands, he warned of resuming the strike.

"We had agreed to wait for three months but half that time is over and none of our demands is met. Meanwhile, the old problems are cropping up again," Chandrashekhar said at a press conference.

He said workers in the Corporations were still getting half the salary. He said the government was yet to drop charges against those who were arrested during the protest. Nothing that these do not need three months, he said officials should act on it early.

He also stated that one and half months after agreeing to consider implementing the sixth pay commission salary for Corporation workers, there was no major development on the issue.

Workers of the four transport corporations had gone on strike for four days from December 10, bringing to halt the bus services across the state.

Bengaluru
Karnataka

