Karnataka Transport department seeks public help to remove illegal number plates

Transport dept seeks help to bar illegal number plates

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2022, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 20:42 ist

The Transport Department has sought the public's help in taking against vehicles displaying unauthorised names, and emblems on the registration number plates.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the removal of number plates displaying unnecessary/unauthorised names, emblems, and names of associations on the registration plates of all government departments, boards, and non-governmental organisations.

"If vehicles with such unauthorised number plates are seen in public space, the general public is requested to take a photo of vehicles along with details of location and send it on Whatsapp to 9449863459 to take suitable action against vehicle owners as per law," a note from the department said.

