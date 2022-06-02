Karnataka Transport department seeks public help to remove illegal number plates

The Transport Department has sought the public's help in taking against vehicles displaying unauthorised names, and emblems on the registration number plates.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the removal of number plates displaying unnecessary/unauthorised names, emblems, and names of associations on the registration plates of all government departments, boards, and non-governmental organisations.

Noting that the department also issued a circular last month, the department called upon the vehicle owners to remove such unauthorised name plates "with immediate effect".

"If vehicles with such unauthorised number plates are seen in public space, the general public is requested to take a photo of vehicles along with details of location and send it on Whatsapp to 9449863459 to take suitable action against vehicle owners as per law," a note from the department said.