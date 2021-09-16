Karnataka withdraws BBMP Advertisement Rules 2021

Karnataka withdraws BBMP Advertisement Rules 2021

State government withdraws the rules in view of the opposition to bring back hoardings

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2021, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 05:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government has withdrawn the BBMP Advertisement Rules 2021 in view of the opposition to bring back hoardings.

Following the 2018 Karnataka High Court ruling banning hoardings in the BBMP limits, advertisement agencies have been pressuring the government to frame rules allowing them to conduct their business. Though rules legalising the hoardings were framed in 2019, the government did not approve them to avoid public wrath.

Days before B S Yediyurappa resigned as the chief minister, the rules were notified, although seven cabinet ministers subsequently opposed the rules following criticism from various quarters.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked officials to relook into the issue. The government, however, has withdrawn the notification. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
BBMP
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 