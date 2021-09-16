Karnataka withdraws BBMP Advertisement Rules 2021

The state government has withdrawn the BBMP Advertisement Rules 2021 in view of the opposition to bring back hoardings.

Following the 2018 Karnataka High Court ruling banning hoardings in the BBMP limits, advertisement agencies have been pressuring the government to frame rules allowing them to conduct their business. Though rules legalising the hoardings were framed in 2019, the government did not approve them to avoid public wrath.

Days before B S Yediyurappa resigned as the chief minister, the rules were notified, although seven cabinet ministers subsequently opposed the rules following criticism from various quarters.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked officials to relook into the issue. The government, however, has withdrawn the notification.