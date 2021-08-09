Katte Sathya Foundation offers dialysis at Rs 600

  • Aug 09 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 03:15 ist
A view of facility. Credit: DH Photo

To help needy patients, Katte Sathya Foundation has partnered with TR Shamanna Dialysis Centre in NR Colony, Basavanagudi, to offer dialysis for Rs 600.

In order to reach poorer patients, the foundation is also offering free dialysis initially without additional charges.

Katte Sathya’s founder Dr Sujay Sathyanarayana told DH that the centre has been offering the first 10 dialysis sessions for free to patients from poor backgrounds.

"The centre was set up in 2017 and our foundation took over the centre a year ago. Since then, we have been catering to poorer patients. We also divert all the profit earned at the Janaushadi Kendra in the same premises to fund these patients' dialysis," Dr Sathyanarayana explained.

The TR Shamanna Dialysis Centre, located on the first floor of NR Colony maternity hospital in Basavanagudi, can treat about 100 patients a month, depending on the services of the doctors.

Patients can contact the centre at +91-9538221952.

