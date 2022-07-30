KCET 2022 results out: Bengaluru boy tops engineering stream

The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 are out and as many as 1,71,656 candidates are eligible for undergraduate engineering courses this year.
Apoorv Tandon of National Public School in Yelahanka topped the engineering stream followed by Siddarth Singh and Atmakuri Venkata Madh of Chaitanya Techno School Marathahalli in Bengaluru.
The results will be available around 11 am for students at kea.kar.nic.in.
Of the 2,10,829 total candidates who appeared for KCET, 1,39,968 are eligible for B Sc Agriculture, 1,42,750 for naturopathy and yogic sciences, 1,42,820 are eligible for veterinary and 1,74,568 for B Pharma and 1,74,568 for Pharma-D courses.
