KCET-NEET mock test at DH-PV Eduverse

The event will be held between 9 am to 6 pm at Tripuravasini on Palace grounds

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 05:46 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The 13th edition of DH-PV Eduverse 2023, scheduled to be held on April 22 and 23 in the city, will provide a platform for students preparing for NEET, KCET and other competitive exams to take a mock test.

The event will be held between 9 am to 6 pm at Tripuravasini on Palace grounds. The students, who take up mock tests, will have a surprise gift and a lucky draw on day two of the event.

All science students will be allowed to write the mock test and the best scorer will get a prize worth Rs 25,000. A second prize worth Rs 15,000 and a third prize of Rs 10,000 will also be given. Twenty-five students will get a consolation prize of Rs 2,000.

Those interested to appear for a mock test can register by calling 9845816919/9743307037 or log on to www.eduverse.in. 

NEET
KCET
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
EduVerse

