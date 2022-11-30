KEA celebrates diamond jubilee; felicitated Azim Premji

Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA), the oldest employers’ association in the state, celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on Tuesday.

Padma Vibhushan Sri Azim Premji, Founder Chairman, Wipro Limited and Chairman, Azim Premji Foundation, was the chief guest for the event and was felicitated by the association in recognition of his distinguished achievement and contribution to Karnataka’s Economy.

Speaking on KEA’s Diamond Jubilee celebration and its contribution Premji said, “It is my duty and duty of those who created wealth to be using it for social purposes.”

Talking about KEA, he said, “KEA's fundamental characteristics have withstood the test of time over its 60 years of existence. KEA’s resolve to move forward and take its work to the next level is a welcome move.”

Premji talked about the three important aspects of healthy workspaces- right from building a culture and system which sees firms and their employees as partners, to embracing the social, changes taking place in the environment and workforce including part-time and gig economy, he suggested all these changes “need to be backed in the true spirit of partnership”.

Premji said that such a spirit of partnership is even more urgent with the global changes facing us and it is possible with constant dialogue.

“I am happy to note that for this KEA is taking many initiatives including benchmarking itself to the Singapore National Employers Federation and also inducting a new generation of leaders,” Premji added.

The celebration also marked the start of a new journey for KEA – KEA 2.0, which looks to expand its horizons and emerge as a leading voice of employers in Karnataka.

“KEA version 2.0 will revolve around the 3Rs of Relevance, Reach & Raise. We want to increase KEA’s relevance to all its members by engaging in frequent dialogues to understand pain points and provide solutions. KEA, as a catalyst in the industry, will continue to be an influencer to effect policy changes,” said Pooja Prabhakar, Vice-President & Honorary COO of KEA.

“As enablers of change, KEA’s operations in this next phase will be across all sectors – IT, Manufacturing, the Service industry, startups and the gig economy, and will continue to rally in the interest of employers," she added.