Kempegowda and Basavanna statues at Vidhana Soudha soon

Kempegowda and Basavanna statues at Vidhana Soudha soon

The government has already made an announcement on this and the process will begin soon

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 12 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 06:03 ist
The Vidhana Soudha. Credit: DH File Photo

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan,  who is also the vice-chairman of Kempegowda Development Authority, has said that the statues of Kempegowda and Basavanna will be installed on the premises of Vidhana Soudha soon.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said that the government has already made an announcement on this and the process will begin soon.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vidhana Soudha
Kempegowda
Basavanna
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Late realisations

DH Toon | Late realisations

In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group

In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group

The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning

The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

Centenarians vote in Himachal election

Centenarians vote in Himachal election

Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay

Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay

More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge

More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge

Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar

Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

 