Kempegowda and Basavanna statues at Vidhana Soudha soon

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the vice-chairman of Kempegowda Development Authority, has said that the statues of Kempegowda and Basavanna will be installed on the premises of Vidhana Soudha soon.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said that the government has already made an announcement on this and the process will begin soon.
