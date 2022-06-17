KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

Kempegowda International Airport bags best regional airport in South Asia award

From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 17 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 15:38 ist
Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH File Photo/SK Dinesh

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), on Friday said it has bagged the best regional airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

BLR Airport has been accorded this recognition after being adjudged by customers, who vote for the airport with the best customer service every year, in a survey conducted globally, it said in a statement.

From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, it said.

The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, on June 16. "The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, Presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance," according to the statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

 