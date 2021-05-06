Kengeri metro line: BMRCL officials worried about delays in getting safety clearances

Although work on extending the metro line to Kengeri has been continuing despite the curfew and surging Covid-19 cases, the June target to commission the line may not be met as officials are anxious about getting safety clearances.

BMRCL officials are breathing easy over the fewer reverse migration happening during the second wave than during the first, especially given that they have missed several deadlines in completing the project.

To a question, BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said they will submit the test reports to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in time. “The tests will continue for another 15 days, following which we will submit the report. If the CRS agrees, the inspection can be taken up after that,” he added.

Sources said while the internal works have continued despite the curbs, delays are expected in getting the safety assessment from an independent agency, the final inspection and clearance from the CRS.

“The trial runs are happening as per the plan. But we may not succeed in getting the safety clearance from the CRS by the end of the month. The delay will not affect the public as metro operations are shut anyway due to the curfew. However, all efforts are being made to ensure internal tests and the remaining works are completed on time,” a senior official said.

The official said that construction works have slowed down.

“There is an impact on construction works, but unlike the first wave, we have been able to maintain 80% pace. It may take a month to assess how much the work has slowed down,” Chavan added.