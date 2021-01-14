Kerala actor among UK flyers who tested Covid-19 positive in Bengaluru

Among the two new international passengers who tested positive for the new UK variant of the novel coronavirus is a popular Malayalam actress who landed in the city to catch a connecting flight to Kerala.

The 39-year-old actress, who has starred in over 100 films, landed in the city on Monday, but did not have a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before boarding the flight in the United Kingdom on Sunday. When she was subject to RT-PCR testing at the Kempegowda International Airport, she was found to be positive.

Sources said that she is currently in isolation at the Trauma Care Centre at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on the Victoria Hospital premises. “She is completely asymptomatic, but is in isolation for a standard period of 14 days as per the government protocol,” a source said.

The actress’ medical regimen comprises of vitamin and zinc tablets and doxycycline.

The actress has expressed keenness to move to a private hospital. This is not unprecedented as one 34-year-old flyer who tested positive last week was moved to Apollo Hospital, although a government official said this was done by mistake.

The total number of airline passengers found to have the new variant has climbed to 13, up from 11 last week. The second Covid-19 patient, who has also been admitted at Victoria Hospital, is also a woman, although her age is unknown.

Sources said several passengers who arrived at BIAL are transit passengers. A third individual who tested positive for Covid-19 (albeit the old variant) is also a Kerala native, in transit. This person, a woman, has also been admitted into Victoria Hospital.