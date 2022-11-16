Kerala couple, out on bail, arrested again in drug case

Out on bail in a drugs case, a couple from Kerala has once again been arrested for dealing in contraband.
S Vishnu Priya and her partner Sigil Varghese were arrested by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Wing.
According to the CCB statement, Rs 5 lakh worth of illicit drugs, including 23 MDMA (ecstasy) pills weighing 11.37 grams, and 44 LSD strips weighing 0.53 gram, were recovered from their possession.
The couple was arrested by the Hulimavu police in March this year for peddling drugs under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They later secured bail and returned to their old ways, according to the CCB.
The CCB recently arrested them from Parappana Agrahara, South Bengaluru. The CCB believes that the couple sourced the contraband from contacts in Mangaluru, Kerala and Africa and sold it to trusted clients in Bengaluru.
The CCB also suspects that Vishnu Priya is a drug addict and that the couple started peddling drugs to maintain their luxurious lifestyle.
