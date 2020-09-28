Kerala girl sets record with 18 gold medals at NLSIU convocation

A student from Kerala created history by winning a staggering 18 gold medals at the National Law School of India University’s (NLSIU) 28th annual convocation held virtually on Sunday.

The 18 gold medals won by Yamuna Menon, a graduate of BA LLB (Hons), are the most awarded to a student in the NLSIU history, the Bengaluru-based premier law school said in an official release.

A native of Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, Menon was one of the two students chosen by the NLSIU under its new scholarship programme in 2015 after she bagged the 28th rank in CLAT 2015. She a topper throughout the course.

The convocation saw 576 students graduate from the NLSIU. A total of 48 gold medals were awarded to graduates from different law programmes.

Prof Niraja Gopal Jayal, from the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, Jawaharlal Nehru University, delivered the convocation address.

She hoped Generation Z would steer the world through post-Covid challenges. Generation Z refers to people born in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Prof Jayal postulated that globalisation would be the first identifiable casualty of the pandemic. “Is globalisation dead? Can or should it be dead? Or is it possible to imagine a newer and better form of globalisation,” she asked.

She continued: “A newer form of globalisation grounded in an acknowledgement of the necessary interdependence of nations is not just possible but also necessary. A more humane equitable form of globalisation surely needs to be crafted.”