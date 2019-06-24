Kerala Pvt bus strike: 4 more KSRTC buses to B'luru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate four additional buses from Kerala to Bengaluru, where private bus operators on Interstate route have begun strike from Monday.

A spokesperson for KSRTC said buses will be run to Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Palakkad to by using the available Interstate permit, which is essential to run buses to different states.

Another official said the KSRTC runs 25 buses to Kerala and another 25 on the return route. "Due to the strike, there is huge demand for the buses on return route. The buses will connect four important places in Kerala where passengers are expected to be stranded due to lack of private buses," he said.

The Interstate Bus Operators Association, Kerala, has called for a strike to protest against the alleged harassment. In a poster, the association said that they were forced to shell out Rs 10,000 "illegal fine" per vehicle every day.

