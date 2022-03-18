Key changes likely in ex gratia payments for pourakarmikas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has proposed two major changes that could help 16,202 pourakarmikas (municipal workers) on its payroll.
The first is the exemption of the five-year work experience rule for the ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case of a sanitation worker’s sudden death. The second is the upfront payment of Rs 5 lakh when a pourakarmika retires.
The proposals have been mooted by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.
In the absence of an elected BBMP council, the final decision is expected to be taken by Addtional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) Rakesh Singh, who is also the BBMP administrator.
Previously, the legal heirs of a pourakarmika who worked for at least five years were eligible for an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case he/she dies while in service. The BBMP wants to remove the five-year experience rule.
Retirement benefits
Secondly, the BBMP currently deposits Rs 10 lakh when a pourakarmika retires and pays him/her the interest received thereof every month.
At the request of sanitation workers, the BBMP has proposed to pay a pourakarmika Rs 5 lakh upon retirement while the interest accrued from the remaining Rs 5 lakh will be paid in monthly instalments.
