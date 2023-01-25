Khata mela in BBMP south zone from Feb 3-5

BBMP’s South Zone will organise a three-day ‘khata mela’ from February 3, during which officials will attend to khata-related applications.

The mela will be held in six offices under the revenue segment - Vijayanagar, Padmanabhnagar, Chikkapete, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and BTM Layout. As part of the special drive, revenue officials will also visit apartment complexes to issue khata.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, BBMP urged people to make full use of the mela. It has also asked people to call 9480683456 for more details.

BBMP data revealed that 2,199 khata-related applications are pending in various zones. A large number of such applications are unattended in zones like Mahadevapura (459), East (389), West (326), South (317), RR Nagar (302) Yelahanka (157), Bommanahalli (125) and Dasarahalli (124).