Khata mela in BBMP south zone from Feb 3-5

Khata mela in BBMP south zone from Feb 3-5

In a press note issued on Wednesday, BBMP urged people to make full use of the mela

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 10:18 ist

BBMP’s South Zone will organise a three-day ‘khata mela’ from February 3, during which officials will attend to khata-related applications.

The mela will be held in six offices under the revenue segment - Vijayanagar, Padmanabhnagar, Chikkapete, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and BTM Layout. As part of the special drive, revenue officials will also visit apartment complexes to issue khata.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, BBMP urged people to make full use of the mela. It has also asked people to call 9480683456 for more details.

BBMP data revealed that 2,199 khata-related applications are pending in various zones. A large number of such applications are unattended in zones like Mahadevapura (459), East (389), West (326), South (317), RR Nagar (302) Yelahanka (157), Bommanahalli (125) and Dasarahalli (124).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

74th Republic Day to witness many firsts

74th Republic Day to witness many firsts

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour

 