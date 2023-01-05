KIA revises Covid guidelines

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has made pre-departure RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers originating from and transiting through China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

These passengers are required to upload Covid-negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours prior to the journey on the Air Suvidha portal, KIA said in its revised guidelines that followed a state government directive.

The order has been in effect since January 3, 2023.