KIA revises Covid guidelines

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2023, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 08:17 ist
Terminal 2 in Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH File Photo

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has made pre-departure RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers originating from and transiting through China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

These passengers are required to upload Covid-negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours prior to the journey on the Air Suvidha portal, KIA said in its revised guidelines that followed a state government directive. 

The order has been in effect since January 3, 2023. 

