'Kids for Tigers' to mark Global Tiger Day

'Kids for Tigers' will celebrate Global Tiger Day at Jayamahal Palace on Friday.

Part of the Nature in Focus Festival, Global Tiger Day will be attended by hundreds of students who will participate in tiger-face painting, poster-making, tiger dance, skits, and group songs on nature.

At the Kids for Tigers programme, they learn about tiger conservation and interact with like-minded wildlife defenders.

This year, children will be joined by Bittu Sahgal, environmental activist and founder of Sanctuary Nature Foundation, and Vance Martin, president, Wilderness Foundation Global Founder/CoChair, Wilderness Specialist Group (IUCN).

The programme will be held from 10 am to 1 pm at the Jayamahal Palace auditorium. Contact Mamlakatoi Haidarova and Ulhas Anand, EcoEdu, Bengaluru coordinator, Kids for Tigers, The Sanctuary Tiger Programme. Call 9845779838 or email team@ecoedu.in, for details.