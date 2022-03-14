Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru, public outraged

Navigating through a pothole-ridden road in Muneshwara Layout in Yelahanka limits, a 27-year-old engineer with a private firm who sustained injuries after falling into a ditch, died on Monday morning in Bengaluru. The victim, Ashwin, was a resident of Muneshwara Layout near Yelahanka.

Residents alleged that the pothole had come up after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) failed to restore the road which was dug up for pipeline work. “Ashwin fell into the ditch and suffered injuries to his head. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries this morning,” an eyewitness from the locality said.

Another resident, Suhasini Paniraj, said, “The condition of the road has been pathetic for the last two months and we have raised the issue with the officials. However, none of them attended to our complaints,” she said.

Several other daily commuters on the stretch also pointed out that the lack of street lights on the stretch has also compounded the problem. “None of the streetlights along the stretch work. If the road was well-lit, the incident could have been avoided,” said another resident.

The Yelahanka Traffic Police have taken up a case and registered an FIR against BWSSB and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said, “Our zonal officials are investigating the matter. At the outset, the incident has happened at a stretch where BWSSB had dug up to lay a pipeline. But we are investigating the incident and suitable action will be taken against those who are responsible for the accident. We will ensure all precautions are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers resorted to protest at the site demanding the intervention of both BBMP and BWSSB officials. The Yelahanka police detained a few protesters as a precautionary measure.

Check out the latest videos from DH: