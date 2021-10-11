Koratagere girl who was denied admission in school tops state in SSLC exams

A girl, who was denied the admission ticket to appear for the 10th standard (SSLC) board exams a few months ago citing that she had not paid the school fees, has now topped the state in the exams.

The state government on Monday announced the results of the supplementary examinations and Greeshma Nayak from Koratagere, who was studying at Alvas English Medium School in Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada, has secured 599 marks out of 625.

Also Read | SSLC board gets unusually high no. of requests to reject results

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the results in Bengaluru. The results will be available on the board's website http://karresults.nic. in and the temporary marks cards will be available after 3 pm

Disappointed with the turn of events then, Greeshma had reportedly tried to end her life. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had at the time met her family in Koratagere and assured them that she will be given a chance to write the exams during the supplementary exam. Subsequently, she was given an opportunity to appear for the exams and she came out with flying colours.

Along with Greeshma, 55.54 per cent of students have cleared the exams, according to the minister. Out of the 53,155 candidates who appeared, a total of 29,522 have managed to pass.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: