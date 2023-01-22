KPCC to hold protests at 300 locations in B'luru on January 23

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold 'silent protest demonstrations' against the state government at over 300 places in the city on Monday, demanding better governance and infrastructure.
Party leaders, including AICC general secretary incharge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah will take part in the protest at Trinity junction, AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt and Shantinagar MLA N A Harris told a press conference on Sunday.
The Congress wants to encash people's anger over multiple cases of civic apathy, including shabby Metro work and sinkholes on roads.
Harris said the protests will be organised at 51 Metro stations, on 26 flyovers and at over 200 key traffic junctions.
“Our protests will not disrupt traffic in the city as our workers will only hold placards, highlighting various scams of the BJP government,” he said.
He said PSI, PWD and KPTCL recruitment scams will be highlighted to draw the attention of the youth.
