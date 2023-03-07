KSRTC, Bengaluru traffic police bag award

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was awarded the CMAK award for its 'Saarige Suraksha' initiative.
The event was organised by the Department of Urban Development and City Managers' Association, Karnataka (CMAK).
Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) also received the 'Best Practices' award for the implementation of “contactless smart traffic violation detection”.
