KSRTC's 'Sanjeevini' to sanitise emergency workers

The KSRTC operationalised its 'Sarige Sanjeevini', a scrap bus converted into a sanitiser tunnel, at its central division depot in Shantinagar on Saturday.

Heads of the corporation, including KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad, passed through the tunnel and got sprayed with the disenfectant in an effort to spread awareness among the employees on the importance of the tunnel in checking the spread of coronavirus.

In a release, the KSRTC said the bus will be deployed for public use in the coming days. At present, as passengers operations have been halted, the Sanjeevini bus will be deployed for use of police, medical and personnel from the civic body.

A person has to climb into the bus from the front entry and get down from the exit at the back during which time the disinfectant will be sprayed from head to toe. The 10-year-old bus, which got a rebirth at the cost of Rs 20,000, will be driven around the city to be used in places where needed.

The corporation has decided to convert more old buses at depots in the district to add to the fleet of 'Sarige Sanjeevini'.

KSRTC director for security and vigilance Ram Nivas Sepat, Director for personnel and environment Kavita S Mannikeri and other officials were present.