K'taka: RGUHS increases pass percentage

The pass percentage of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has increased by two points compared to last year.

This year, RGUHS recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.26 while it was 82.55 in 2022. The pass percentage was 82 per cent in 2021.

For this improvement in results, the University authorities gave credit to the revised evaluation system introduced in September 2022. "We have introduced 'best of two' in the evaluation system, and best marks of that two evaluations would be considered for announcing results," RGUHS vice-chancellor Dr MK Ramesh said.

However, this reform is applicable only for undergraduate courses.

Read | RGUHS transfers Rs 400 cr to govt for Ramanagara campus

Addressing a press conference, Ramesh said, "Best of two means, we will conduct two evaluations at a time and the best marks of that two will be considered. Earlier also we used to conduct two evaluations and in case of more than 15 per cent of marks deviation, a third evaluation used to be done. Then an average marks from the two was considered."

The 25th annual RGUHS convocation is scheduled to be held on Saturday with 97 students from various UG and PG courses receiving 108 gold medals. As many as 49,560 eligible candidates will receive degrees, of whom 41,700 from UG, 7,351 PG, 51 PhD, 150 in super speciality courses, 22 in postgraduate diploma courses, 227 in fellowship courses and 9 in certificate courses.

Dr K Deepti from PES College of Pharmacy, Bengaluru and Rajani Pant of Padmashree Institute of Medical Lab Technology, Bengaluru have bagged three gold medals each in Pharm-D and Allied Health Sciences, respectively.

Dr Rishika S Patel from Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences has got two gold medals and one cash prize in the MBBS course.

Ballari-native Deepti said, "I got a government quota seat in PES College of Pharmacy as a ‘Horanadu Kannadiga’. I was an average student and did not expect this rank. I am planning to pursue a master's in cancer medicine at Queen’s University at Belfast.”

The RGUHS will confer honorary doctorates to space scientist Dr K Kasturirangan, former NIMHANS director Dr P Satish Chandra and Covid-19 Task Force chairperson Dr MK Sudarshan.

Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil will also be present.