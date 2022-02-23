Kundalahalli underpass opening in March, says BBMP

Commuters from Varthur, Whitefield and the surrounding areas in eastern Bengaluru may finally see relief as the long-delayed Kundalahalli underpass is expected to open next month.

The underpass is part of the signal-free corridor project along Old Airport Road in the eastern and southeastern parts of Bengaluru.

The project was launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in February 2019 with a six-month deadline but the work actually started only in November that year and the deadline was moved to April 2020.

Midway came Covid-19 and the deadline was extended to October 2020. But a later review showed it wasn’t possible to open the underpass before February 2021.

But even that deadline had to be changed due to the second wave of the pandemic. The fifth deadline of June 2021 also went unmet.

The BBMP and the Infrastructure Development Department gave two more months.

It’s only now that the project seems to be finally moving to the finish line.

Complex land acquisition

BBMP officials attributed the inordinate delay to the complex process of acquiring 27 properties required for the project. While the civic body was able to acquire most of these properties on time, some corner land parcels got stuck in litigation, considerably delaying the project, a senior BBMP official explained.

The work is now going on at a fast pace.

Precast elements have been placed and the work is now going on the central box, said Lokesh M, Chief Engineer (Projects), BBMP. “We are confident of finishing the work within a month,” he added.

In order to ensure that the road lasts longer, the BBMP has decided to lay concrete on the surface instead of asphalt. “Concrete roads last longer and do not cause potholes,” Lokesh said.

Area residents and regular commuters are relieved that the work is finally coming to an end. The construction of the underpass causes frequent traffic jams around the area, putting vehicle users in great inconvenience.

“The work was on and off for years, and the slow pace has caused us great inconvenience. We hope the BBMP keeps its word this time and opens the underpass soon,” said Priyanka M, a resident of Doddanekkundi.

